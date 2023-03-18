Assisting Venezuelan migrants “a matter of priority” – Todd tells Solidarity Conference

See below for a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation:

The Honourable Hugh Hilton Todd, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation yesterday participated virtually in the International Conference in Solidarity with Venezuelan Refugees and Migrants and their Host Countries and Communities which was held in a hybrid format in Brussels.

The Conference was organized by the Government of Canada and the European Union main, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and the Inter-Agency Coordination Platform for Refugees & Migrants from Venezuela (R4V). The principal objectives of the Conference were to maintain the visibility of the crisis and to continue to generate resources to support host countries in Latin America and the Caribbean that are undertaking the task of integrating Venezuelan Refugees and Migrants into their society.

During his intervention, Minister Todd highlighted the coordinated response of the Government of Guyana to address the situation of migrants from Venezuela through

the Multiagency Coordination Committee. He indicated that as a matter of priority,

the Government continues to offer registration and regularization services, socio-

economic and cultural integration into the Guyanese society, the provision of

healthcare, education for migrant children, referrals to protective and social services,

and necessary support for the vulnerable.

Minister Todd also underscored the commitment of the Government of Guyana to

render humanitarian assistance to all migrants from Venezuela.

The Conference featured the participation of a broad range of actors, including the host

governments, international organizations, UN agencies, donors, the private sector,

and civil society.

