2nd ODI: West Indies beat South Africa after Hope’s century

Newly appointed captain Shai Hope led from the front as West Indies beat South Africa by 48 runs in the second One Day International in South Africa.

Hope’s unbeaten 128 led West Indies to a strong total of 335-8 in 50 overs. Temba Bavuma’s career-best 144 helped South Africa to 287 all out in 41.4 overs.

Hope had won the toss and opted to bat first. Batting at number four, Hope 128 came off 115 balls. He struck seven sixes and five fours.

Vice-captain Rovman Powell supported with 46 while opener Kyle Mayers made 36. Debutant pacer Gerald Coetzee had 3-57 from 10 overs, to be the pick of the bowlers.

South Africa had a fast start, as did West Indies, with Quinton de Kock smashing a 26-ball 48.

Bavuma’s 144 came off 118 balls, as he struck 11 fours and seven sixes. Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph had three wickets each in a winning effort for the West Indies.

The third and final ODI will be played on Tuesday, March 21 from 04:00h/4 AM Eastern Caribbean time in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

