Inmates at Lusignan Prison being relocated from holding bay

See below for a statement from the Guyana Prison Service on the Lusignan Prison:

Deputy Director of Prisons (Ag), Kevin Pilgrim along with senior officers of the various Prison locations earlier today (March 18, 2023) visited the Lusignan Prison Estate to get a first-hand understanding of the transitioning process of inmates into the new state-of-the-art facility and also to get a first-hand view of the progress of ongoing construction projects at the location.

The relocation of prisoners from the holding bay to the new facilities had already commenced.

Mr. Pilgrim said the visit also gave the senior officers a clear understanding of the dynamics of the new facility since the prison system has undergone a massive process of change over the last few years.

He noted that upon the completion of many projects, the GPS will be closer to achieving its essential goal, which is to transition from a penal system to that of a correctional facility.

Once fully operational, the new facilities will allow for some 1,000 prisoners to be accommodated in keeping with international requirements.

The $1.2 billion facility is a commitment of the PPP/C Administration, following the destruction of sections of the Georgetown and the old Lusignan prisons.

It also forms part of the administration’s manifesto promise to create safer prisons with improved conditions.

