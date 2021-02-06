Arson suspected as fire leaves 4 homeless

Four persons are now homeless after a fire on Friday afternoon completely distroyed a two-story building at Endfield Village, East Bank Berbice.

Haresh Mangru, 25, who used to occupy the upper flat of the house with his wife and brother, related that he was at his farm a short distance away when about 16:30h, he heard shouts of “fire” and looked up and saw smoke in the air.

The man explained that after realizing the smoke was coming from his house, he rushed home. However, by the time he got there, the back of the building was already engulfed.

A unfrom her the New Amsterdam Fire Station subsequently arrived but the entire building had already been reduced to rubble.

Reports are that a 22-year-old man who goes by the name “Baby” was seen setting fire to the building. He used to occupy the bottom flat of the house.

Nevertheless, the Police have since arrested the suspect.