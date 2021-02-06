Corentyne labourer remanded for killing nephews

A Corentyne labourer was on Friday remanded for killing two of his nephews during a wedding celebration last Sunday.

Forty nine-year-old Vernon Ravi Ramgadoo of Number 43 Village, Corentyne, Berbice was not required to plea to the indictable charge which stated that on January 31, at Number 43 Village he murdered Mahendra Ramotar and Sorendra Raghunandan.

Ramgadoo made his court appearance at the Number 51 Court before Magistrate Alex Moore, who adjourned the matter until April 23.

Mahendra Ramator also called “Sunny”, 21, a labourer and his 23-year-old brother, Suendra Raghunandan called “Ranga” are both Ramgadoo’s nephews.

It was reported that on the day in question, Ramgadoo was at a house next door to the home of the wedding celebrations. He was reportedly consuming vodka when an argument broke out between his friend’s brother and wife.

Ramgadoo reportedly went onto the road where he stabbed the two men and injured others including the mother of the now dead brothers.

He was subsequently arrested and a knife, suspected to be the murder weapon, was retrieved from the scene.

After leaving court, the accused told reporters why he committed the act. He claims that the brothers had a habit of beating him.

According to Ramgadoo, he was going into the yard when one of men hit him to the head with a bottle causing him to receive injuries.

He added that at the time he was under the influence of alcohol and walked into the yard, picked up a knife and when back onto the road where he committed the act.

“You have to be a mad man to do something just like that,” the accused stated.