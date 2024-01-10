Anaida Avenue & Cowpen Street in Eccles for reconstruction

Anaida Avenue and Cowpen Street in Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD) are slated for full reconstruction, in keeping with a promise made by President Dr Irfaan Ali during a walkabout in December.

At Anaida Avenue, $65M will be invested to build a 350m rigid pavement concrete road, that will be elevated by 14inches to alleviate flooding. Two concrete culverts will also be positioned along the roadway.

On the western side of Eccles, Cowpen Street will be built for the first time to a 90m concrete-finished thoroughfare. That $39.5M project will have concrete drains and culverts to improve water-runoff in the community.

An engineer from the Ministry of Public Works on Tuesday led a site visit with the contractors for the two projects. Preliminary works are expected to commence on Friday.

