Letter: Consider replacing current representation of our majestic Harpy Eagle

Dear Editor,

I would like to respectfully ask the powers that be to strongly consider replacing the current representation of our majestic Harpy Eagle at the Mandela Avenue Roundabout with a more realistic, natural looking iteration.

I fully respect the artist’s creativity and bold flair portrayed by the current creation, but I think that in keeping with the more lifelike statues of the Jaguar and the Anteater at the other two roundabouts on that stretch of highway, a similar representation of the Harpy would augur well. There is a really good example of one which can be used as a model; I saw it about a year ago outside the NDC Office at Windsor Forest, West Coast Demerara.

I must also congratulate the authorities for showcasing our unique and spectacular flora and fauna in this way. It is a great initiative, and a tangible way to bring some of what Guyana’s vast interior has to offer to many of our citizens and visitors who have never had the privilege of visiting the natural habitat of these amazing creatures.

I therefore look forward to seeing more of our natural giants, like the tapir, capybara, anaconda, black caiman, giant otter, arapaima, lau-lau, giant river turtle, black piranha, electric eel, manatee, jabiru stork, hoatzin, bird eating spider, and the Victoria Amazonia lily in conspicuous locations around our beautiful country.

Yours sincerely,

Nicholas C. A. Waldron

--- ---