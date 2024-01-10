1 arrested as CANU seizes $3.5M worth of ganja

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Tuesday seized $3.5 million worth of marijuana following the interception of a motorcar at George Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown.

Inside the motorcar, CANU ranks found several bags containing bulky parcels suspected to be the illicit substance.

The suspected narcotic was transported to CANU’s Headquarters, where it

tested positive for cannabis, weighting approximately 11.66 kg (almost 25.7 lbs.).

The driver of the motorcar is in custody assisting with the investigations.

