Albouystown youth arraigned with murder of “Gully Bop”

One of the four suspects who were apprehended and questioned in connection with the murder of 18-year-old Christopher Mansfield also called “Gully Bop” appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court earlier today where he was arraigned with murder.

Twenty-one year-old Shamar Harvey of Lot 135 King Edward Street, Albouystown was not required to plea to the indictable charge which stated that on March 31, 2019 at Albouystown, Georgetown, he murdered Christopher Mansfield.

The accused was represented by Attorney-at-Law Ashley Henry.

Police stated that now dead teen was attacked by three males, who were armed with a cutlass, knife and gun respectively. During the attack, the young man was stabbed, chopped and shot.

The teen formerly of Barr Street, Albouystown was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan remanded Harvey to prison and ordered a psychiatric evaluation after he broke down in tears.

The case will continue on May 10, 2019.