2 more NOC escapees recaptured; 1 remains at large  

Two of the three teenagers who were on the run after escaping from the New Opportunity Corps (NOC) on March 26 last, have been recaptured by the police thus leaving one still on the run.

The other three who had escaped were said to have returned to the NOC voluntarily. This is according to Commander “G” Division (Essequibo Coast, Essequibo Islands), Senior Superintendent Khali Pareshram, who confirmed that the hunt is stull on for one juvenile.

He had previously stated that although the six teenagers had escaped between March 25 and 26 last, a report was only made to the police three days later.

Reports are that on March 26, 2019, around 08:00h, four males escaped by scaling the fence surrounding the juvenile correctional facility.

Additionally, in the afternoon around 17:30h, two others crawled through a dried up Koker in the compound. Two weeks prior to this breakout, 24 teenagers has escaped from the correctional facility. All were reportedly recaptured.