Afghanistan set shortest records on Test debut

Afghanistan were bowled out twice on Friday as India became the first Asian side to win a Test in less than two days. Afghanistan’s debut was the 21st two-day Test, only the second in Asia and just the sixth in the last 70 years. The India-Australia Test in Mumbai in 2004 was the previous shortest Test in India in terms of balls bowled. That Test lasted 202.1 overs; this one in Bengaluru lasted just 171.2 overs.

Afghanistan became only the third team to get bowled out twice on the same day in a Test. Their opponents India had suffered the same fate against England at Old Trafford in 1953, while Zimbabwe were bundled out twice against New Zealand, in 2005 and 2012.

Most Wickets To Fall In A Day Of Test Cricket

Team 1 Team 2 Wkts Day Venue Year

England Australia 27 2 Lord’s 1888

Australia England 25 1 Melbourne 1902

England Australia 24 2 The Oval 1896

India Afghanistan 24 2 Bengaluru 2018

South Africa Australia 23 2 Cape Town 2011

The 24 wickets that fell on the second day in Bengaluru (20 Afghanistan, 4 India) are the most to have fallen in a day of Test cricket in the last 115 years. The highest number of wickets to have fallen in a day previously in India is 20: Mumbai 2004 against Australia, and Nagpur 2015 against South Africa.

India’s win by an innings and 262 runs is their biggest in Tests, eclipsing the margin of an innings and 239 runs against Bangladesh in 2007. The 399 deliveries they bowled and 212 runs they conceded are the fewest in a Test win. (ESPNCricinfo)