Campbellville man facing gun possession charge granted bail

Laurence Ellis, a resident of the Campbellville Hosing Scheme was on Friday released on bail by Magistrate Leron Daly after he reappeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts over a gun possession charge.

Ellis denied the charge which stated that on May 9, 2018, he had in his possession a .38 pistol without being the holder of a firearm licence.

The court heard that on the day in question at 20:00h, police were on mobile patrol duties in the Campbellville area when they stopped the father of one and a search was carried out on his person. He was at the time on a pedal cycle proceeding in the opposite direction.

According to the prosecution, during the process of the search Ellis took the firearm from his crotch and threw it into a clump of bushes to the southern parapet of the road. The gun was subsequently retrieved by the police. The magazine of same was extracted and six live rounds of ammunition were found therein.

The defendant was told of the offence and was taken into police custody where he gave a written caution statement.

In his caution statement, Ellis reportedly mentioned that he bought the gun for $60,000 almost two weeks ago after he was threatened by one “Joshua” who resides in the same area.

Defence lawyer Jocebed Pollard in a bail application told the court that her client is in need of medical attention and had since suffered a fractured kneecap.

Bail was granted under the conditions that Ellis logde his travel document and report to the Kitty Police Station on Mondays and Fridays.

The father of one was released on $150,000 bail and the matter was adjourned until July 11.