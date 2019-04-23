Abducted miner escaped after Kuribrong shooting

– 2 suspects in custody

The miner who was allegedly abducted following a shooting incident at Kuribrong Trail, Pataro River has managed to escape. This was confirmed by Police in a statement to the media earlier today.

Police have however, stated that they are investigating the murder of 34-year-old Perion “Redman” Bobb, a driver/mechanic of Lot 23 Caribese Hill, Bartica.

He was reportedly shot at close range to the stomach and died immediately. Thomas who was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting was allegedly abducted by the suspects but made good his escape.

The police have also confirmed that two men are in custody and are assisting with the investigations. The police have not released any information that might have led to the fatal shooting the abduction of Thomas.

It was reported the shooting might have stemmed from an old grievance involving stripping a truck of its parts which were later taken and installed on another vehicle.