Pedestrian killed while attempting to cross road

A pedestrian was earlier today killed after he was stuck down whilst attempting to cross the No. 11 Public Road, East Coast Berbice. Dead is 30-year-old Stanley Bronne of Lot 8 No. 11 Village, ECB.

Based on information received, motorcar PTT 8022 was heading along the roadway when the now dead man reportedly emerged from behind a parked truck and began to cross the roadway.

Upon seeing this, the driver of the motorcar who hails from Block ‘X’ Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara allegedly swerved to avoid a collision and in so doing, the right front of the vehicle collided with Bronne.

As a result of the impact, Bronne ended up crashing into the front windscreen of the motorcar and then onto the roadway. He sustained injuries about his body and was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he died while receiving medical attention.

The driver was subjected to a Breathalyzer test but there were no trace of alcohol in his blood. He was nevertheless arrested and is assisting with the investigations.