Essequibo saw mill goes up in flames

A devastating fire has left a businessman counting his losses after it ravaged his multi-million dollar saw mill at Spring Gardens, Essequibo on Easter Monday.

Based on reports received, the fire was spotted at about 17:30h on the day in question and the Guyana Fire Service was immediately summoned but the firemen arrived until 19:00h.

Upon arriving at the scene, the men desperately attempted to save the business but encountered several difficulties.

It is believed that the dry sawdust around the compound would have caught fire thus making it much more difficult for the fire tenders to put out the blaze.

Inews understands that a farmer was burning his field when the fire rapidly charged course and started that fire at the saw mill.

The fire officials are presently investigating the cause of the fire. However, the owner of the business, Ramesh Ramotar refused to offer a comment.