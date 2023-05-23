84-year-old Buxton resident killed by waste disposal truck

Eight-four-year-old Elaine Williams, a broom vendor of Sideline Dam in Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was on Tuesday run over by a waste disposal truck as she was crossing the Buxton Public Road.

The woman was reportedly returning home after playing her trade when she met her demise.

Williams is known for selling brooms in Georgetown and along the ECD corridor and had set out earlier in the day to conduct her business. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene after sustaining severe injuries.

She was described by her family as a kind-hearted and hardworking individual. The driver of the lorry was detained and is assisting with the investigations.

