Construction worker crushed to death at worksite

A construction worker lost his life earlier today when a building along Sherriff Street, Georgetown allegedly caved thus crushing him in the process.

The death of the man who has only been identified as ‘Kevin’ has left his colleagues in a state of shock.

According to one of the dead man’s colleagues, ‘Curlup”, they all have been working at the site for about seven months. He said a few mins before the incident, he had just left his friend to buy a drink, when he heard a loud impact and rushed back to the site.

“He send me downstairs to buy two XL for me and he… by the time I come back, I see the whole building cave in when I look down I see me partner fall down and the building cave in and the beam fall on he and he dead”.

“None of we expect this… this has nothing to do with the boss, is the building cave down and it that could have happen to any one of we”, he said.

It is believed that the heavy concrete beam, weighing several tons, became loose and plummeted to the ground, tragically striking ‘Kevin’ and instantly causing fatal injuries.

Following the distress call, emergency services were immediately dispatched to the location, and the construction worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation will be conducted to determine the exact cause of the accident.

