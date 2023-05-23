MAHDIA DEADLY FIRE: Police to seek advice from DPP on way forward

Full statement below:

Police investigations so far into Sunday night’s deadly fire at Mahdia, which claimed the lives of 19 persons, reveal that a female student is suspected of having set the devastating fire because her cellular phone was taken away by the Dorm’s mother and a teacher.

At the time of the fire, there were (57) female students in the dormitory – a one-flat concrete building measuring about 100 feet by 40 feet, with several windows, all grilled, and five doors.

According to the female students, they were asleep and were awakened by screams. Upon checking, they saw fire/smoke in the bathroom area, which quickly spread in the building, causing several students to receive burns to their bodies and smoke inhalation, whilst several managed to escape.

The injured students were taken to the Mahdia District Hospital, seen, examined and admitted patients by doctors. At the hospital, five (5) of the female students were pronounced dead.

A search was carried out in the building, which was completely destroyed by the fire, and fourteen (14) burnt remains of human beings were found.

Yesterday, between 09:30hrs and 11:30hrs, Government Pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh performed post-mortem examinations with dissections on six (6) of the bodies: Nicholeen Robinson, Shorlin Bellarmine, Eulanda Carter, Subrina John, Martha D’ Andrade and Adonijah Jerome at the Mahdia District Hospital’s mortuary and the cause of death was given as smoke inhalation and burns, respectively.

The bodies were identified by relatives and handed over to them for burials. On the said date (yesterday), 13 of the burnt bodies were taken to Georgetown and are presently at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home for storage and DNA purposes.

Seventeen (17) of the female students were medevac to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for medical treatment. They are in stable/critical condition. Eleven (11) of the female students are presently in stable condition at Mahdia District Hospital.

Several of the students were interviewed in the presence of a Probation Officer, and statements were taken. The scene is presently secured and guarded by ranks as investigations continue.

The Police file will be sent to the DPP tomorrow morning (Wednesday).

