66-Y-O man charged for sexually assaulting child

Gregory Gordon, a 66-year-old taxi driver from Lot 24 Duncan Street, Newtown, Kitty Georgetown has been charged with a sexual offence.

He appeared before Chief Magistrate (ag) Sherdel Isaacs at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Wednesday, charged with engaging in sexual activity with a child under the age of 16.

Bail was granted to him in the sum of $200,000.

This accused was ordered by the Magistrate to not speak with the virtual complainant and to keep 300 feet from her. He is due back in court on December 14.

Bernard DaSilva is the lawyer representing Gordon.

Between January and March of this year, he is accused of groping the child’s intimate parts in a Georgetown residence. Counseling is being given to the virtual complainant.

The Sexual Offences Act of 2010 states that an individual is guilty of this offence if they cause or incite the complainant to engage in sexual activity with a third party, engage in sexual activity (excluding sexual penetration) with a child under the age of sixteen, or causes the complainant to perform a sexual act, such as masturbating.

If found guilty on a summary charge, the offender faces a five-year jail sentence; if found guilty on an indictment, the penalty is 10 years.

--- ---