Aiden by Best Western Hotel to be ready for March 2024 opening

Works are moving apace on the new Aiden by Best Western Hotel in Georgetown and the project will be completed in time for a grand opening in March 2024.

An update on the project on Thursday saw the installation of the fire suppression system and water flow system along with construction of the halls, executive bar with terrace and other amenities.

The new hotel is an undertaking of Guyanese-owned Arimu Investments Incorporated. The US$20 million Aiden by Best Western Hotel will span nine floors of a 74,000 square foot modern building.

The vision is to have more than 100 executive rooms, an executive bar and lounge, executive conference rooms, private dining rooms, a state-of-the-art gym, bar, and restaurant.

Initially, the hotel was slated to have a 101-room capacity, but this has been increased to 150 rooms following the investor’s acquisition of additional land at its Robb and Oronoque Streets, Georgetown location early last year.

On December 16, 2022, Arimu Investment’s Inc. announced that it has signed a contract with a Chinese company, CNQC Engineering and Construction Limited, to take the Aiden by Best Western to its “completion and turnkey stage”.

The company had initially said the hotel would be completed sometime between December 2023 and January 2024 after some delays and hindrances.

Aiden is a boutique-style hotel under the world-renowned Best Western Hotel and Resorts. It is part of a trendy collection of laid-back boutique hotels that blend cool, casual and charm with an eclectic neighbourly feel.

No two hotels are alike, as each is designed to reflect the unique personality of each community/country it serves. Guests would discover local flair and imaginative designs with Aiden as their welcoming and stylish host.

The Aiden by Best Western Hotel would be providing guests with executive chauffeur services, shuttle bus tours around Guyana, Demerara River tours, and the investor is also engaging the aviation sector for helicopter tour packages. This hotel will be the 12th Aiden Hotel worldwide and the first for the Caribbean and South America.

