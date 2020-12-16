6-Y-O girl regains consciousness, remains hospitalised

The six-year-old girl, identified as Shania, who was rendered unconscious and left in a swamp by her mother, has regained consciousness.

She, however, remains hospitalised.

The child was on Sunday found submerged in a swampy area near her Goed Bananen Land, East Canje, Berbice home.

On Tuesday morning, the girl’s 25-year-old mother confessed to beating her with a piece of wood, and leaving her body in the swamp which is located some 500ft from their home.

The woman told police that she had asked her daughter to remain in the yard and not to get her clothes messy since she was dressed to go out with her father, who has visitation rights on Sundays.

She claimed that when she noticed the child playing outside the yard, she picked up the piece of wood and went after the girl.

“She don’t hear, so I just clap two lash pon she,” the woman said in a shocking revelation.

She also revealed that she was scared because she thought her daughter was dead after she fell from the blow to the back of her head. The woman said that she did not tell anyone what had occurred.

Investigations are ongoing.

