Woman dies after driver falls asleep at the wheel, crashes into median

Ameena Sooklall, 33, of Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD) is now dead after the vehicle she was travelling crashed into a concrete median.

The accident occurred on Tuesday at around 22:45hrs in the vicinity of the New Gafoors access road on the McDoom Public Road, Greater Georgetown.

Sooklall was an occupant of a motorcar being driven by a 23-year-old member of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) who resides at Onderneeming, West Bank Demerara.

Alston Edwards, 26, of Shopping Plaza, South Ruimveldt Gardens, Georgetown was another occupant in the vehicle.

The driver told investigators that as he was proceeding north along the roadway at a moderate rate of speed, he suddenly felt drowsy.

“…his eyes closed and he lost control of the vehicle and collided to the concrete median at the center of the road,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

As a result of the collision, the vehicle received extensive damage, leaving the driver and both occupants injured.

Sooklall was later pronounced dead at the scene by doctor.

The driver and the other occupant of the vehicle were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where they were both seen and examined by doctors on duty.

Edwards was treated and sent away while the driver was treated and is currently a patient.

Investigations are ongoing.