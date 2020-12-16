Ramesh Persaud to head NIS Board

Senior Minister with responsibility for Finance Dr Ashni Singh has announced the appointment of former Private Sector Commission (PSC) Chairman Ramesh Persaud as the new Chairman of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) Board.

Persaud, who is currently the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Institute of Private Enterprise Development (IPED), also serves as a member of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) Board.

Another member of that Board who will be serving during his tenure is NIS General Manager Holly Greaves, who is serving in an ex-officio capacity.

Also on the Board are Government Members of Parliament (MPs) Faizal Jaffarally, Seepaul Narine and Yvonne Pearson, as well as Accountant Maurice Solomon, Satanand Gopie, Kathleen Jason and former MP Gillian Burton-Persaud.