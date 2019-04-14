5 robbed at gun-point in Canje Beer Garden

Five men were victims of daring robbery executed by three armed gunmen on Saturday evening at a popular drinking bar in Canje, Berbice.

The gunmen reportedly relieved the men of their cash and jewelry before fleeing the scene with a car belonging to one of the victims.

Based on reports received, at about 22:25h on Saturday evening, the trio stormed the establishment with cloths tied around their faces and flop hats on their heads. They were all brandishing handguns.

Three of the five robbery victims have been identified as relatives who live at the house in the same lot where the beer garden is located while the other two persons are said to be from other villages.

Reports are that, after the bandits made their way into the drinking spot, they demanded that the five men hand over all their cash and jewelry, and in the process, one woman was gun butt. She is said to have sustained minor injuries on the left side of her face.

After executing the robbery, the trio ran into a Toyota Allion motorcar that was parked near the establishment, and sped off the scene.

Two persons were arrested earlier today in connection with the armed robbery. The car and other items that were stolen have not been recovered. Investigations into the matter continue. (Kristen Macklingam)