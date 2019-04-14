Cow impounded as police probe accident that killed teacher

Police in Berbice have impounded a cow it says was involved in the accident that claimed the life of a 27-year-old teacher last night.

“Be informed that further investigations were carried out and a dark brown cow suspected to be involved in the accident has been impounded at the Albion Police Station,” police headquarters noted.

Public Relations Officer Jairam Ramlakhan subsequently informed that the owner of the animal has been arrested and is assisting with the probe.

It is unclear how the cow is connected with the accident.

Initial reports were that the teacher, Joel Wills, was riding his motorcycle on the Number 1 Public Road, Corentyne, when he was hit by a truck.

Following the accident, Wills was picked up in an unconscious state by public-spirited persons and rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he died while receiving medical attention.

According to information received, following the collision, the driver of the motor lorry fled the scene without rendering any assistance to the injured man.