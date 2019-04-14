Daughter admits to killing mother

– Led investigators to murder weapon

The daughter of the 67-year-old pensioner, Rookmin Jameer, whose body was found with her throat slit at her Tempe Village, West Coast Berbice, home on Friday, has allegedly confessed to the police that she killed her mother.

After intense grilling, Cameela Jameer, the 47-year-old suspect gave a detail account of how she killed the elderly woman.

This was confirmed by Commander of “B” Division, Paul Langevine, who also stated that her male partner who had been arrested in connection with the murder remains in police custody.

“In relation to him, we don’t have anything yet about him being involved. But, he is still in custody as investigations continue. The daughter so far has admitted to the murder.”

This publication understands that after the confession, Cameela took investigators to the scene of the crime, where she led them to a chopper inside of the house, stating that it was the weapon she used to kill the woman.

Police have taken possession of the alleged murder weapon and tests are being conducted to confirm same. It is expected that the file will be sent to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

The pensioner was on Friday found with her throat slit near her kitchen door and her daughter had at that time told police that she was the one to have made the gruesome discovery.

According to Police, the woman was found at about 17:00h in front of her kitchen door with a gaping wound to the throat. The Police stated that nothing was reported stolen from the home nor was the house ransacked.

According to Police sources, there was an alleged scuffle between the two women on Tuesday, last, and her other children had advise her to report the matter to the Police.

However, on the day of the alleged scuffle the elderly woman was reportedly locked inside the house as a means of preventing her from reporting the matter.