48 GDF officers promoted; Chief Magistrate promoted to Colonel

Head of State and Commander-in-Chief Dr Irfaan Ali in accordance with Part III Section 16 of the Defence Act 15:01 of 1977 has approved the promotion of forty-eight (48) officers with effect from January 1, 2021.

The announcement was made on Monday evening, the eve of Guyana’s 51st Republic Anniversary, by Chief of Staff (ag) Brigadier Godfrey Bess.

Heading the list of promoted Officers is acting Colonel and Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who was made substantive in her rank.

In a statement, the Guyana Defence Force stated that eight Substantive Majors have also been promoted to the rank of Substantive Lieutenant Colonel. Those Substantive Majors are Mohinder Ramjag, Anson Weekes, Matthew Chichester, Andy Pompey, Dale De Mendonca, Kennard Liverpool, Earl Edghill and Miguel Benjamin.

Fourteen Substantive Captains are newly promoted Majors. Those Substantive Captains are Troy Cordis, Kirk Marlock, Esan Reid, Bernard Cunjie, Cleon Coppin, Daryl Britton, Mirza Wahid, Dawn Singh, Denolle Sankar, Jermaine Newton, Sven Douglas, Oral Thom, Dwighton Bess and Paul Castello.

The appointed Substantive Lieutenants are Samuel Klien, Steffon Cameron, Teffurn James, Pete Da Silva, Trevon Poole, Rohan Marshall, Obitre Hytmiah, Dishon Harris, Steffhon Branche, Curtlan Melville, Shaheed Zaiboon, Neil Asregadoo, Lawrence King, and Keevin Salaru have been promoted to the rank of Substantive Captain.

Leading the list of promoted Coast Guard Officers is Lieutenant Coast Guard Wayne Richmond, who was promoted to the rank of Substantive Lieutenant Commander. Additionally, Sub Lieutenant Carlos Moore is promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Coast Guard.

Meanwhile, Substantive Majors Michael Charles, Sean Welcome and Bhageshwar Murli, who serve in the Guyana People’s Militia (GPM) Reserve, have also been promoted to the rank of Substantive Lieutenant Colonel. Substantive Captains Salim October, Lancelot Khan, Mahendra Carpen and Marlon Daniels have been promoted to the rank of Substantive Major. Substantive Lieutenants Lakshman Persaud and Patrice Jacobs have been promoted to the rank of Substantive Captain.

“Brigadier Godfrey Bess and the entire leadership of the force, warrant officers, senior non-commissioned officers and other ranks extend congratulations to the newly promoted officers,” the statement from the GDF stated.