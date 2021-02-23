Man dies after being set on fire during scuffle

The body of an unidentified man was on Monday morning found lying motionlessly on the premises of a Chinese supermarket at Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Reports are that the man’s body was severely torched and found near the fence of the Huaxin Supermarket located at Lot 371 Beezie Enmore, ECD.

His burnt body was discovered at about 08:16h by a painter. An alarm was raised and the police were summoned to the scene.

The body was removed and taken to Lyken’s Funeral Home where it awaits identification and post-mortem.

Police have since said that a review of the CCTV system installed at the supermarket and buildings in the surrounding area was conducted. This review revealed that at about 02:46h on Monday morning the now dead man and an “identifiable” man had an argument after which the suspect was seen holding onto the victim and pushing him to the northern side of the fence.

The suspect was then seen picking up some empty cardboard boxes and going to the said area where he pushed the victim. At about 03:12h, a fire was seen in the same area where the now dead man was lying. The suspect then picked up a bicycle and rode away in a western direction. Police have since launched a search for the suspect.