Joseph 4 for 24, Hetmyer smashes 67 as Guyana cruise to victory

A complete all-round performance from Guyana Jaguars with bat and ball propelled them to a comfortable victory over the Windward Islands Volcanoes in the final group game of CG Insurance Super50 Cup. With this result, the two teams will now meet in the second semi-final on Thursday at Coolidge Cricket Ground.

Guyana Jaguars were always in complete control of this encounter after CG Insurance Man of the Match Keon Joseph took two wickets in the first over as the Windwards were routed for 153 in 45 overs. The strongly-built fast bowler, operating from the Sir Curtly Ambrose end, produced a fantastic spell of 8-2-24-4. This was a career best for List A in just his fifth game at this level, after making his debut back in 2009.

Shimron Hetmyer’s unbeaten 67, his second half-century of the competition and ninth in the List A format, led the charge towards a comfortable victory. He featured in an unbroken 93-run second-wicket alliance with opener Tevin Imlach (37 not out), as the Jaguars reached their target in the 29th over.

The innings started in rollicking fashion when left-hander Chandrapaul Hemraj smashed 41 off 32 balls, before he was slow bowled by Alick Athanaze.

Reacting to the win as Guyana Jaguars continue their quest to win their first regional 50-over title since 2005 when the tournament was called the KFC Cup, Captain Leon Johnson said: “Yes, we are (thinking of title). We have a couple of days before that game. It’s good to get a victory against the Windwards, which will be the same opposition that we will be playing on Thursday. We were very convincing in our victory and at least won the psychological battle going into that game.”

The 29-year-old Joseph said: “I’ve been around the team a while, so I know when I get the ball the team is looking for me to produce. The camp is good (ahead of semi-finals), we just have to tick all our boxes, keep consistent, win the semi-final and potentially get to the final.”