Suriname’s John billed to race at GMR&SC Drag Championship

The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) announced two sets of really good news for motor racing fans and competitors alike.

The first announcement is that arch-rivals Suriname will be represented in this Sunday’s first round of the National Drag Championship with former 13-second champion Raymond John and his Toyota Chaser expected to show up at the South Dakota Circuit Drag Strip to challenge the local speedsters in the thrilling 1320 showdown.

This has become possible since the announcement of the resumption of the Guyana-Suriname ferry service on Sunday last.

The other good news is that the Club has been granted approval to host a limited number of spectators at the Timehri venue. Head of the GMR&SC, Rameez Mohamed has shared with the media that since the number of tickets are limited, the Club would be allocating them on a first-come, first-served basis.

The tickets cost just $2000 for adults and $500 for young children and will go on sale this Thursday at the GMR&SC office on Albert Street from 09:00h. For persons interested in VIP, those tickets will cost $8000, inclusive of entrance fee.

Mohamed further revealed that there would be strict COVID-19 measures in place, with everyone required to wear a mask and have their temperature checked before entering. In addition, persons will be asked to not cluster in parking and maintain social distancing.

And for those who will miss out on purchasing tickets, the event will not only be live-streamed via the Club’s Facebook page but also on cable provider E-Networks, which is also a major sponsor of the event.

E1, SKAR TV (Channel 102) as well as Tarzee TV in Bartica are the channels that will be broadcasting the action.

