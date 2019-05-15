4 years jail for man who sexually assaulted differently-abled child

A 61-year-old man was sentenced to four years in prison for engaging in sexual activity with a differently-abled child.

Octavius Williams stood Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who handed down the sentence at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Wednesday.

The prosecution’s case stated that the man engaged in sexual activity with the 13-year-old girl on January 31, 2019, at the child’s Georgetown residence.

According to the prosecution’s case, the 61-year-old man was seen entering the child’s bedroom by a neighbour.

After hearing a strange sound, the neighbour called the child’s father and informed him. T

he neighbour was given permission to enter the home and upon entering the child’s bedroom, saw the elderly man pulling up his trousers.

A report was made to the Police Station and the child was taken for a medical examination. Williams was subsequently arrested and charged.