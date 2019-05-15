Woman charged for assaulting cop

A 20-year-old woman was today charged for assaulting a police officer who allegedly attempted to put her out of the East La Penitence Police Station.

Keisha Burke, of Meadowbrook Gardens, Georgetown, pleaded not guilty to several assault and disorderly behaviour charges when she appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.

The charges read that on May 13, 2019, she assaulted and unlawfully wounded Police Sergeant Odecia Johnson.

The first charge stated the woman unlawfully assaulted the police officer. The second charge stated that the woman behaved in a disorderly manner.

The third charge stated she used indecent language. It is also alleged that Burke resisted arrest from Sergeant Johnson.

She was also accused of damaging the cop’s spectacle valued at $40,000.

The court heard that, on the day in question, Officer Johnson was conducting her duties at East La Penitence Station when she noticed Burke standing in the station.

Officer Johnson then sent a male officer to find out why Burke was standing there. Reports are that Burke was asked to wait outside of the station. However, she reportedly began to use indecent language.

Officer Johnson, after seeing the commotion, attempted to arrest the woman. However, in the process, Burke dealt the officer several cuffs to her face, which broke her spectacle.

Burke however informed the court that she had gone to the Police Station to find out if her friend was arrested. The woman said she spoke to a police officer who told her to wait outside but as she was leaving, Officer Johnson approached her in an unpleasant manner, causing her to get upset.

Burke was released on $80,000 bail and is expected to make her next court appearance on May 29.