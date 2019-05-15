New Suriname Ambassador to Guyana accredited

Ambassador of the Republic of Suriname to the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, Ebu Jones today (Wednesday) presented his letter of credence to President David Granger, at the Ministry of the Presidency, the Department of Public Information (DPI) has reported.

In his remarks, President Granger pointed to the bonds the two countries share, especially in their geography, history and mutual interest. He said that the countries’ relations are founded on mutual respect of each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, mutual none interference in each other’s internal affairs and the maintenance of regional peace and security. He added that the preservation of regional peace and security is vital to protecting the countries common interest.

“Guyana looks forward to working with Suriname within the ambit of the Caribbean Community and the Guyana Suriname Corporation Council, to continue to improve trade, to intensify cultural, economic and environmental and social corporation to combat transnational threats,” the President noted.

The new appointment, he said, provides an opportunity to consolidate corporation between the two republics.

According to DPI, Ambassador Jones, who previously served as Chargé d’Affaires at the Embassy of the Republic of Suriname in The Hague – the Kingdom of the Netherlands, said that Suriname is committed to deepening the cultural relationship and intensifying economic activities with Guyana, bearing in mind that the Guyanese diaspora has been contributing to the country’s economic development for decades, and many Surinamese have family ties with Guyana and cross border travel between both countries is increasingly substantial.

Formal diplomatic relations between the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and the Republic of Suriname were established on November 25, 1975. The two countries have since collaborated in the fields of agriculture, culture, environment, fisheries, mining, forestry, health, security, trade and transportation.