4-year-old accidentally sets house on fire

A four-year-old boy was rescued after he set his aunt’s Bartica, Region Seven residence alight while playing with a lighter on Monday.

The Lot 114 3rd Avenue Bartica house owned by 42-year-old, Michelle Garraway was completely destroyed at about 11:15h.

Inews understands that Garraway left the child asleep in one of the bedrooms in the one storey wooden house.

However, sometime later she smelled smoke and went to inspect. It was then that she saw the bedroom engulfed in flames but quickly managed to save her nephew.

The duo, exited the house and the fire tender was called to the scene. However by that time, it was too late and the entire house was completely destroyed.

When questioned, the child told Garraway that he was playing with a lighter and accidentally set a mattress on fire. The matter is being further investigated.