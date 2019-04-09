Kenya court suspends ban on Muslim prayers at school

A High Court in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, has suspended a ban imposed by a private school on Muslim children saying their daily prayers at the school or going to a nearby mosque.

The suspension will remain in place until the case is determined, the court said.

Muslim groups have argued that the ban imposed by Oshwal Academy, located in Nairobi’s Parklands suburb, violated their religious rights and was discriminatory as prayers of the Jain faith were recited during assemblies, the local Daily Nation has previously reported.

The school stopped allowing parents to pick up their children during lunch breaks, following the deadly attack by militant Islamists on the Westgate shopping centre in 2013, it said.

Oshwal Academy said the rule had been introduced for security reasons, the newspaper added.