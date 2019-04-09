Timehri man clings to life after being stabbed by girlfriend’s uncle  

A 21-year-old Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD) man is clinging to his life at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after he was stabbed in the region of his heart on Sunday evening reportedly by his girlfriend’s uncle.

The victim has been identified as Denzel Brummel of Lot 12 Reid’s Avenue, Alliance Timehri EBD.

According to report received, the wounded man and his girlfriend’s 65-year-old uncle were imbibing at Craig Old Road, EBD home when an argument ensued between them.

The argument reportedly stemmed from a derogatory statement that was made about Brummel by the said uncle.

However, the argument escalated thus resulting in a scuffle. It was at this time, the suspect reportedly went into the house and returned with a knife.

He then launched an attacked on Brummel stabbing him at least three times.

As such, the Police was called to the scene and the victim was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was treated but later transferred to the GPHC for further medical treatment.

He is presently in a critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the said medical facility. The suspect was arrested and is presently in Police custody assisting with investigations.