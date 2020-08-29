4 new COVID-19 cases recorded; total now at 1,184

The Ministry of Health today announced that only four new novel coronavirus cases have been detected in the last 24 hours.

This is according to the Ministry’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Guyana’s total number of cases is now at 1,184 of which only 518 cases are active. These include nine patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital and 509 in isolation, that is, 96 in institutional isolation and the remaining 413 in home-isolation.

Additionally, there are 121 now persons in institutional quarantine as well.

Meanwhile, the number of persons who have recovered from the life-threatening disease has also increased to 636 – three more recoveries than the figure reported on the previous day.

The country’s death toll remains at 35 after recording three new fatalities on Friday.

To date, a total of 8,079 persons have been tested for the novel coronavirus in Guyana.