6 new REOs appointed, 3 retained

Government has appointed six new Regional Executive Officers (REO), who will be taking up office on Monday, August 31, 2020.

This was announced today by Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, the Department of Public Information said in a report.

Previous, Deputy Regional Executive Officer for Region One, Teka Bissessar, was appointed REO by the Minister, for the region.

Devanand Ramdatt, who has a wealth of academic achievements to his name and held the positions of Assistant Director of Youth and former Regional Chairman of the region was appointed Region Two REO.

Region Three, Five, Six and Nine will be headed by Jagnarine Somwar, Genevieve Blackman, Narindra Persaud and Karl Singh respectively.

Somwar has been serving the Government since 2004 and was also appointed Justice of the Peace and Commission of Affidavits by former President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo. In addition to his work experience, his academic qualifications boast of several certificates.

Narindra Persaud, an educator for more than 2o years, previously served as a Regional Councillor for Region Four, and Manager of the Materials Management Unit, Ministry of Health.

Blackman previously served as Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education (2012 – 2017), Chief Executive Officer for the Board of Industrial Training (2011), and Coordinator for the World Bank-funded HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control project at the Ministry of Labour, among other positions.

Holding several management certificates, Karl Singh would have been the Regional Vice-Chairman for Region Nine (2015-2020) and will now be REO for the Region.

Meanwhile, the REOs for three regions have been retained from the previous APNU+AFC Administration.

Pauline Lucas, Kerwin Ward and Mitzy Campbell will be continuing their tenure as REO for Region Four, Seven and Eight, respectively.

The REO for Region Ten has not yet been appointed, however, this is expected to be done soon, DPI said.

The Minister’s list has showcased several competent and qualified individuals. He has expressed his wishes that the appointees will participate in building the nation.

“We wish them well and we look forward to their profound administration of our Regions as we forge ahead to rebuild the Regional Development system in Guyana,” Minister Dharamlall stated.