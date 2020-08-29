Mingo slapped with 4 charges; to make court appearance Monday

Embattled Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo, has been slapped with four charges in relation to his attempts to rig the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.

Mingo and several other election officials were taken into custody over the past week as police investigate allegations of electoral fraud.

Mingo is accused of attempting to alter the results of the election in favour of the APNU/AFC Coalition by using concocted figures during the tabulation of votes for Region Four – the country’s largest voting district.

INews was told that he will be arraigned before the court on Monday, August 31, 2020.

Police sources say additional charges are likely to be filed soon.

Only Friday, investigators secured a 24-hour extension from the High Court to keep the embattled RO, who was arrested on Tuesday, in custody. He was scheduled to be released around 14:00h today.

But according to police sources with the charges now filed, he will remind in custody. However. this publication understands that his lawyers are trying to secure a court order ofr him to be released today.

Already, Mingo is facing private criminal charges filed by PPP/C’s Charles Ramson Jr in relation to the unverified declaration of results for Region Four back in March.

He along with PNCR Chairperson, Volda Lawrence, are being accused of forging official electoral documents in an effort to defraud the country.

While Lawrence was arraigned and placed a $100,000 bail by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennon on Monday, Mingo however did not make a court appearance as he was never served with the private criminal charges filed against them.