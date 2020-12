Guyana has recorded 30 new Covid-19 cases, which takes the total confirmed cases to date to 5973.

There are nine persons in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 43 in institutional isolation, 621 in home isolation, and 17 in institutional quarantine.

The death toll now stands at 156 while the recoveries are 5144.

34 498 persons have been tested for the virus to date.