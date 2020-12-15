Labourer killed as motorcycles collide in East Canje accident

A 60-year-old man has lost his life in an accident which saw two motorcycles colliding along the Cumberland Public Road, East Canje, Berbice.

He has been identified as Clifton Sukhoo, called “John” of New Street, Cumberland, East Canje.

Reports are that Sukhoo had just left the motorcycle repair shop and was on the Cumberland Public Road about to turn into New Street when he was hit by another motorcycle which was proceeding in the same direction.

Eyewitnesses say Sukhoo was pitched several feet from the point of impact while the other rider, who they identified as a secondary school teacher, fell onto the road surface and received injuries.

Both riders were taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where Sukhoo was pronounced dead while the other man was hospitalised. Investigations are ongoing.