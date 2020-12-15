Saisnarine Kowlessar appointed Chairman of GRA

Former Finance Minister Saisnarine Kowlessar has been appointed Chairman of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The announcement was made in a statement issued by Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh.

Mr. Kowlessar, a former Finance Minister, who served in that post between the period 1999-2006, also has a long-standing academic career as lecturer at the University of Guyana.

The new GRA Board of Directors will also comprise Dr. Gobind Ganga, Ms. Sonya Roopnauth, Mr. Sukrishnalall Pasha, Mr. Lennox Benjamin and Mr. Godfrey Statia (Ex-Officio).