Within the past 24-hours, the country recorded three new Covid-19 cases as the number of active cases continue to decline.

With these new cases, the number of positives recorded to date stands at 5700.

There are four persons in the Covid-19 ICU, 34 in institutional isolation, 638 in home isolation, and 39 in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, there are 4870 recoveries while the death toll remains at 154.