Dr Madan Rambarran appointed Chairman of GPHC Board

A new Board of Directors has been appointed for the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), with effect from December 1, 2020.

The Chairman of the Board is Dr. Madan Rambarran, who is Director of the Dr. Yesu Persaud Clinical Education Centre, University of Guyana (UG).

The Board, which will serve for a period of one year until November 30, 2021, held its first meeting on Monday, December 8, 2020 at the GPHC Boardroom.

The other members of the Board are as follows: Mr. Harryram Parmessar, Chartered Accountant, Parmesar Accountants; Mr. Malcolm Watkins, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health; Dr. Amarnauth Dukhi, Head of Neurosurgery at GPHC, representing the Guyana Medical Association; Dr. Fawcett Jeffrey, Director of Medical and Professional Services, GPHC (ex-officio member); Brigadier (ret’d) George Lewis, Chief Executive Officer, GPHC (ex-officio member); Dr. Emanuel Cummings, Deputy Vice Chancellor of Academic Engagement, University of Guyana, representing UG; Ms. Cleopatra Barkoye, representing the Guyana Nurses Association; and Ms. Dawn Gardener, representing the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU).

The other member still to be named to serve on the Board is a representative from the Ministry of Finance.