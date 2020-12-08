GTT doubles data for fixed LTE service in Essequibo Coast

People on the Essequibo Coast now enjoy two times their regular data bundle for GTT home and business internet connection.

Effective December 1, 2020 and at no charge, the upgrade was done to assist children and the communities along the Essequibo Coast to adapt to the new reality of being connected more often and for longer.

“The need for and usage of data in the country has significantly increased. It is our duty as the largest and longest serving telecommunications provider in Guyana, to ensure that our customers are completely satisfied and that their day-to-day connectivity needs are met,” said Eshwar Thakurdin, GTT’s Vice President of Sales, as he explained the development.

“As more students utilize the internet for online studies and more adults work from home, the need for data has moved from recreational to reliance – it is a necessity, ” Thakurdin added, noting that “…the onus is on GTT to rise to the challenge to meet the technological demands of 2020 and beyond for all Guyanese.”

The upgrade is a part of an ongoing programme that is focused on helping Guyanese through the pandemic – an opportunity that GTT readily seized.

Other initiatives that are under the umbrella programme, which started in April 2020, include free mobile voice and data for thousands of nurses and doctors, 2 million dollars in support of cancer patients, double data donated to Government for use in public schools and offices and a 600% increase in business broadband speeds, especially targeted for small and medium businesses.

“GTT will continue to look for opportunities to make the life of each Guyanese better,” Thakurdin underscored. [GTT Press Release]