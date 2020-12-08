President Ali to host outreach at Anna Regina tomorrow

President Dr Irfaan Ali will tomorrow host an outreach at Anna Regina, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) where he will meet members of the public.

This is according to a notice published by the Department of Public Information (DPI).

The notice reads: “Members of the Public are hereby advised that President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali will meet with members of the public on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 in the boardroom of the Regional Democratic Council, Region 2, Anna Regina, Essequibo from 9:00am to 3:00pm.”

The notice also affirms that all Covid-19 guidelines will be observed.

Last month, Dr Ali hosted a similar outreach in Berbice where he would have listened to concerns raised by residents, and in some cases, provided on-the-spot resolutions.