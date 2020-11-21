3 inmates escape from Lusignan Prison using ‘rope made from bedsheet’

Officer in Charge of the Lusignan Prison (Holding Bay), Superintendent, Alstan Scott has reported that at about 05:20hrs today, during a routine check, an improvised rope made of bedsheet was seen hanging from the south-western corner of the prison fence.

This, then prompted a physical muster and it was discovered that three prisoners were unaccounted for. Further investigations confirmed that they escaped from that prison location by scaling the fence where the improvised rope was found.

The fugitives have been identified as Phillip Jhogroo who is accused of murder; Donald Baird who is accused of murder; and Mark Emmanuel who is accused of robbery.

According to investigations thus far, the escape took place between 01:28hrs and 01:48hrs.

The Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Prison Service are conducting further investigations surrounding the escape.

Family members and members of the public are advised not to offer any support to the escapees.