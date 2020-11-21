Duo arrested over Sophia drug bust

Ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) on Friday conducted a raid at a two-bedroom house located at ‘C’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown where they unearthed a quantity of illegal drugs including amphetamines, met-amphetamines and ganja.

Following the discovery, a 19-year-old girl and her 33-year-old partner, were arrested, and are now in custody.

In a statement, CANU disclosed that the suspected prohibited substances were in both powdered and pill forms while the marijuana amounted to 8 grams.

The Unit also revealed that “The female had a baby in her care at the time of arrest and was allowed to place the child in the care of another individual whilst she remained in CANU’s custody.”