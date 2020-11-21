Farmer robbed of $3M after leaving Berbice bank

A 42-year-old farmer of Corentyne, Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), is now counting his losses after he was robbed of over $3M.

Reports are that Deonarine Harripersaud called “Chona” of Nauth village, Corentyne, West Coast Berbice (WCB), went to a bank at Corriverton, Berbice, at about 08:30h and withdrew the cash. He subsequently placed the money in his haversack in which he already had a quantity of Suriname Dollars.

Harripersaud told Police that he proceeded to another bank in Corriverton and withdrew another sum of money, and placed it in the same bag and went to conduct business. He said that he parked his car on the eastern side of the Number 66 Public Road and left the haversack with the money in the front passenger seat but upon returning at about 10:15h he discovered the haversack with the money missing.

It was discovered that the front passenger’s door lock was tampered with.

The businessman told Police that eyewitnesses told him that a white Allion motor car was parked next to his car, someone came out, went into his car and took the haversack.

Following the robbery, a report was made at the Number 51 Police Station.

Meanwhile, acting on information received, Police went to Liverpool, Corentyne, Berbice, and stopped a white Allion motor car with registration number PYY 4310, at the Liverpool Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

The 40-year-old driver of Annandale, East Coast Demerara, and several persons in the car were arrested after a search revealed a grey haversack, which contained a quantity of Guyana and Suriname Dollars, along with the passport and other documents belonging to Harripersaud.

They were all taken to the Whim Police Station pending charges.