$2B earmarked for GuySuCo in Budget 2021

Budget 2021 has earmarked some two billion dollars for capital works to be undertaken at the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) to help in the turnaround of the sugar industry.

Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh reminded the National Assembly that the sugar industry suffered major setbacks within the past five years under the APNU/AFC government.

He explained that the PPP/C Administration intends to stay true to its promise to help revive the industry, highlighting that they have already begun the process of doing so.